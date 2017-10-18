Anna Faris Praises Chris Pratt, Says They Still Love Each Other

Anna Faris is opening up about her split with Chris Pratt and the Mom star says that there is no bad blood between them.

The former couple announced their decision to call it quits after eight years of marriage back in August. During an interview with PEOPLE, Faris insisted that they are amicable exes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still,” Faris said. “We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

Up Next: Anna Faris’ Book Reveals Details of Relationship With Chris Pratt

Faris and Pratt married in 2009 and welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012.

The 40-year-old actress explained that she wasn’t surprised by the public reaction to her split with Pratt.

“It’s understandable that people seemed so invested in our happiness together,” she said. “All I can say about that is, it’s all true, that we truly adore each other, and we love each other, I think it still comes through.”

Faris also dished on her new book Unqualified, which is set to be released on Oct. 24. It’s previously been revealed that she addresses her relationship with Pratt in the book, but Faris says she didn’t intend to release it around the time that she was splitting from her husband.

More: Chris Pratt Reacts to Anna Faris’ Emmys Appearance

“The idea of all this happening and culminating with the book as well, it was like, ‘Oh boy, how do I frame this?’” she said. “At first I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is crazy timing.’ Now it sort of feels like maybe in a way everything that’s happened helps bring it full circle.”

Faris also shared how she is feeling post-split from Pratt.

“The best I can manage is to throw my hands in the air and say, ‘I don’t know what I’m talking about but I have a couple of things figured out. And then life threw me a curve ball and I realized, ‘Oh wow, I really don’t know what I’m talking about,’” she said.