Anna Duggar is Reportedly Facing Reality Over Husband Josh's Prison Sentence

It's been roughly five months since Josh Duggar was sentenced to prison on a child pornography conviction, and his wife Anna Duggar is reportedly facing the reality of their situation. According to In Touch, a source close to the coupe says Anna is "coming to terms" with Josh's prison sentence. The source adds that the 34-year-old mother of seven is "working hard" to accept that her children's father will not be in their lives for the distance futire.

"Anna doesn't want to get her hopes up and while he'll always be the father of her children, she's not sure if there is a future with Josh," the insider also said. "As far as I know she still communicates with Josh, but in her heart, all she has left is her children and her faith."

Duggar is currently serving a prison sentence for crimes related to possession of child pornography. Per The Federal Bureau of Prisons, Duggar's scheduled release date for August 22, 2032. This means that he will spend just over 10 years in prison at Seagoville Federal Correctional Institution in Texas.

The former reality TV star was taken into custody by sheriffs in Arkansas on April 28, 2021 with no word on the cause of the arrest at the time. The following day he was transferred to the custody of U.S. Marshals and formally charged with possession of child pornography. Duggar pleaded "not guilty" to the charges and remained in custody until a bond hearing. Duggar was eventually released on bond and had reportedly been staying with a family friend. He was prohibited from having contact with minors. He was reportedly allowed "unlimited contact" with his kids, however, Anna — who gave birth to the couple's seventh child in October — was required to be present for the visits.

Duggar was tried and convicted late last year, with his trial ending on Dec. 9, 2021. The 34-year-old was found guilty of two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. On May 25, Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Following Duggar's conviction, it was reported that his wife Anna was "not certain" about their future as husband and wife. Speaking exclusively to In Touch, a source close to the Duggars said that Anna "still loves" Josh and is "doing everything she possibly can to make sense of this living nightmare." The insider added, "His actions have forced her to look at him as a fallen man who lost his way."