Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Launching Podcast, Releasing Debut Single

Anna Delvey, the con artist who posed as a wealthy heiress, is now a podcast host. She plans to record her podcast, The Anna Delvey Show, from her New York City apartment since she is still under house arrest. Delvey, the subject of Netflix's limited series Inventing Anna, will also release her first single during the podcast. The show is produced by Audio Up and Sean Glass' Reunion Audio. Delvey previously announced plans to host an unscripted show from her home.

The first guests include Julia Cumming, Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Jeremy Harris, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kenny Schachter, reports Deadline. Delvey, 32, and her guests will talk about the "traditional concepts of right and wrong" and what life is like for a rule breaker in 2023. She also wrote the lyrics for her debut single, which was produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt.

"This will be the first time I have my own platform to share my personal views on the public's fascination with my life story while in conversation with guests across multiple industries including business, media, entertainment, art, and more," Delvey said in a statement. "I'm interested in examining how rule breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarizing reaction from the public."

"The Anna Delvey Show is a truly visceral experience that taps into the public's fierce fascination with Anna and her public image. Right or wrong, many of us find ourselves rooting for Anna's future and that's what this show examines," Audio Up CCO Jimmy Jellinek added. The Anna Delvey Show will be part of Audiop Up's "Always On" series, which also includes Mea Culpa with Michael Cohen and Killing Dad.

Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, posed as a wealthy heiress to worm her way into upper-class New York City social circles between 2013 and 2017. She created fake financial documents to back up her claims of having access to a trust fund and forged wire transfers. She used her fake documents to convince banks, realtors, and the wealthy to pay her cash and grant her huge loans without collateral. She lived a lavish lifestyle until the New York police arrested her with the help of her former friend, Rachel DeLoache Williams.

In 2019, Delvery was convicted of attempted grand larceny, second-degree larceny, and theft of services, and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. Delvey was in custody for two years as she awaited deportation to Germany. In October 2022, she was granted a $10,000 bail bond and is required to live in her home under electronic monitoring.

Delvey's story gained media attention after Williams published an article in Vanity Fair about her time with the con artist. Williams later wrote the book My Friend Anna. Netflix paid Delvey $320,000 for her life rights, resulting in the series Inventing Anna. Julia Garner earned an Emmy nomination for playing Delvey in the Shonda Rhimes-produced series.