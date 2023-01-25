Anna Delvey Set to Host New Show Amid Her House Arrest

Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna, will star in her own unscripted series, Delvey's Dinner Club, set to film in her East Village apartment while she serves a year of house arrest. Following her release from ICE custody last October for overstaying her visa, Sorokin is hosting invitation-only dinner parties at her East Village apartment after completing her criminal sentence. The fake heiress plans to take her version of the story to the screen. "She'll do it through what's already become one of the hottest tables in town — invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home," per the press release via Variety. "There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits – including Anna's experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future."

Along with interview segments with Sorokin and her guests, the new series will offer viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her as she "reinvents herself and her name." "There's nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," Sorokin said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey." Delvey's Dinner Club is being created in partnership with Butternut, a lifestyle media company from Wheelhouse, founded by former Food Network president Courtney White.

Butternut CEO White added: "It's often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them. We're all desperate to know who Anna really is. Delvey's Dinner Club will reveal the actual woman behind everything we've read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers' expectations." The project marks Delvey's latest endeavor after Bunim/Murray developed a docuseries with her last year. There are no broadcasters attached yet. After stealing more than $200,000 from investors and friends in 2019, Sorokin was convicted of grand larceny, as well as a number of other financial crimes. She is under house arrest due to overstaying her visa after being released from prison in 2021. A Netflix limited series based on Sorokin's life story, Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, premiered Feb. 2022, with Sorokin reportedly paying $320,000 to adapt her story, per Insider, which she used to pay restitution.