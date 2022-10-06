Anna Delvey, 'Inventing Anna' Subject, Released From Jail

Anna Delvey, the real-life subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna, has been released from jail. Real name Anna Sorokin, ET reports that a judge granted her a $10,000 bond, ensuring the convicted con artist would be released from a federal detention center. In a statement to ET, Sorokin's attorney, John Sandweg, says that "after 17 months of immigration detention, an immigration judge recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna and ordered her release subject to various conditions of supervision."

Sandweg continued, "This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass. She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York. Nevertheless, as the court found, Ana does not pose such a risk that continued detention was necessary." As part of Sorokin's terms of release she is expected to remain in 24-hour home confinement, and will be monitored electronicly. She has also been ordered to keep off social media, where she has over one million Instagram followers and more than 35,000 Twitter followers.

Inventing Anna is based on the true story of Sorokin, a Russian-born German convicted fraudster who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress under the name Anna Delvey from 2013 until she was found out in 2017. Ozark actress Julia Garner stars as the controversial swindler. The limited series is created and produced by Shonda Rhimes, and was inspired by the New York magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler. In addition to Garner, Inventing Anna also stars Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Garner spoke about taking on the role, and what she learned about Sorokin while preparing to portray her. "Anna did not want to fail, at all. She went to the nth degree so she wouldn't fail in front of people, but she kept on digging herself in a deeper hole," Garner said. "And with the fear of failure, behind that is a deep-rooted fear of rejection. And behind the fear of rejection is not being okay with your identity. To me, that's what the project is about. It's about people struggling with their identity, with their self-worth, with the fear of failure."