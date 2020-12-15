Ann Reinking, Broadway Legend and 'Annie' Star, Dead at 71

✖

Ann Reinking, a legendary Broadway performer known for her appearances in productions such as Chicago and Annie, has died. She was 71. According to Variety, Reinking's sister-in-law, Dahrla King, confirmed the news of her passing. Reinking reportedly died in Washington while visiting her brother and his family.

“The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party,” the late performer's family said in a statement. “She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I’m sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!” The news regarding Reinking's death was first announced on Facebook on Monday by Christopher Dean, who teaches Reinking's niece.

"The lights on Broadway are forever more dim this morning and there is one less star in the sky," Dean wrote alongside a slew of photos of Reinking during happier times. "The good news is that heaven has the very best choreographer on earth now. Thank you Ann for having the most profound impact on my career. We are even more blessed by the entire Reinking family who have welcomed us in and been a huge part of our lives this past year. The world will miss Ann so much!! The angels are all singing “We got Annie!!”"

Reinking got her start in the industry by performing in productions of Bye Bye Birdie and Cabaret. But, she may be most well known for portraying Roxie Hart in 1977's Chicago, a role which she took over from Gwen Verdon. The Broadway star even earned a Tony Award for Best Choreography for her work on Chicago. She reprised the same part once again in 1996 when there was a revival of the production. At the time of Chicago's revival, Reinking told the New York Times, “The hope is that in rediscovering ‘Chicago,’ audiences will rediscover what theater was. It was sophisticated, complicated, adult.”

In addition to performing, Reinking was also a dancer, actor, and choreographer. Over the years, she worked on several other Broadway productions including Sweet Charity, Over Here!, and Goodtime Charley. Reinking's final turn on Broadway came in 2001 when she served as a replacement ensemble member on Fosse, a production that she co-created, co-directed, and co-choreographed. The late Broadway legend is survived by her husband, Peter Talbert, and her son, Chris.