Instagram Stunt Star Remi Lucidi Dead at 30 After Falling From Skyscraper

The French daredevil better known as 'Remi Enigma,' is believed to have gotten trapped outside of the building.

French climber and daredevil Remi Lucidi died after falling from a high-rise residential building in Hong Kong last week. Lucidi, known as "Remi Enigma" on Instagram, fell to his death after loosing his footing on the 68th floor the 721-foot-tall Tregunter Tower, according to The South China Morning Post, per Sky News and the Independent. He was 30.

According to investigators, Lucidi arrived at the building in the evening and gained access to the building by telling a security guard that he was there to visit a friend on the 40th floor. Lucidi then made his way to the top floor of the building, with CCTV footage reportedly showing the stuntman exiting the elevator on the 49th floor and again on the staircase to the top floor, where a door had been forced open. It is believed that Lucidi somehow became trapped outside, and he was last seen alive knocking on a penthouse window at around 7:30 p.m. after he spotted a maid, who then called police. Lucidi then lost his footing and fell to his death. Police confirmed that the body of a 30-year-old man was found on a patio in the city's Mid-Levels area, though they did not release the identity of the person. Police also reportedly discovered Lucidi's sports camera at the scene, which contained videos of extreme sports.

"A preliminary investigation suggested the man was an extreme sports enthusiast," a source told The South China Morning Post. It is possible that he got trapped outside the penthouse while practising an extreme sport in the building, and he knocked on the window for help, but accidentally fell to his death."

According to reports, Lucidi checked into a hostel in Hong Kong on July 17. Hostel owner Gurjit Kaur told the Post that Lucidi was a "friendly and humble guy" who kept to himself. He added that the daredevil was "healthy and fit and happy faced," adding, "I feel very sad."

Lucidi was well-known online for his impressive and often terrifying feats. The stuntman traveled the world, documenting the extreme challenges he completed. In March, he posted a photo of himself dangling from the top of a tower near Chernobyl in Ukraine. He also shared photos of himself at the top of tall buildings in Paris, Dubai, and Thailand. His last Instagram post, shared on July 24, was a picture snapped from the top of a tower in Hong Kong's Times Square.