Angelina Jolie Exudes Glamour While Attending Event With Children

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie enjoyed an elegant night out with her children on Friday, Dec. 15.

The 42-year-old actress attended the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards in New York City, where she was honored as the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie stunned with a strapless black and white gown, accessorizing her old Hollywood look with striking black gloves in temperatures hovering around below zero.

The mother of six also brought along her children, Pax, 14; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 11; and, Knox, 9; while Maddox, 16 and Vivienne, 9 stayed home.

Jolie, who is a special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed her gratitude in a passionate speech about being a citizen of the world.

“In my position, I’ve been able to build and raise a family,” she said of her role. “And I think of a number of colleagues who have been unable to have a family because of the dangerous places they have worked for years on end and the sacrifices they have made. It’s not easy.”

She went on to share how it is “being suggested by some people” to consider yourself a global citizen is to “care less for your own country, to be insufficiently patriotic.”

“We’re led to believe that international institutions and treaties, and commitments on human rights built over generations, are a straightjacket upon the interests of individual countries,” she said. “As if the only way for any nation to rise is at the expense of others.”

Jolie went on to share how she is “proud to be American,” but has a sense of duty to help others thanks to her freedoms.

“I also feel a sense of responsibility towards all other people all around the world fighting for the freedoms that we are very lucky to have secured years ago,” she said. “And for me, this is what it means to be a citizen of the world: seeing yourself in the struggles of others, regarding their fight for human rights and freedoms as your fight.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @voguerunway