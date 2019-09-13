See Angelina Jolie Totally Transform Into ‘Maleficent’ in New Time-Lapse Video

Angelina Jolie will reprise her role as Maleficent in the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which arrives in theaters in October. Ahead of the film’s release, Disney released a time-lapse video of Jolie in the makeup chair transforming into her character, which involved prosthetics, horns and fangs.

The 43-second clip shows the actress sitting as a team of artists work to transform her, starting by putting her hair into two braids and up into buns, which are later covered with horns. Prosthetics are applied to her cheekbones before her makeup goes on, with a pair of fake fangs the final touch as Jolie smiles into the camera.

The video is set to AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” a fitting soundtrack considering Maleficent’s outfit of choice is a sweeping black cloak.

Disney further shared a series of photos of the star’s transformation on Instagram. “Angelina Jolie becomes the Mistress of Evil in these behind-the-scenes photos,” the caption shared.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is the sequel to 2014’s Maleficent and begins several years after the fairy resolved her conflicts with the human kingdom after growing to care for the princess Aurora (Elle Fanning), who is crowned Queen of the kingdom at the end of the film.

“I love Maleficent. She’s like my alter ego,” Jolie said in a recent promo video for the sequel.

“There is no one in the world that could play Maleficent except for Angelina Jolie,” Fanning said in the same clip. “Seeing her for the first time back in the black cloak and horns, it’s very exciting.”

“Maleficent is such an incredible, larger-than-life character,” the 21-year-old added. “She’s so iconic.”

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment at Disney’s D23 Expo in August, Jolie said that her kids are also fans of the role.

“The kids like her,” the mom of six shared. “I had fun with her. I do love playing her, and I missed my horns. It’s almost weird — I don’t know if that’s good or bad that I slide very easily back and forth from me to her.”

“And now in this one she has her wings in every scene,” she continued. “So now she’s full wings, full horns, full crazy.”

In the first movie, Maleficent had lost her wings, but the sequel sees them fully returned as the fairy works to protect the Moors magical forest.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premieres on Oct. 18.

