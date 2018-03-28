Angelina Jolie’s Relationship Status Revealed

Angelina Jolie is single despite rumors to the contrary, an insider told Us Weekly of the mom of six.

“Angie isn’t dating a real estate agent. She isn’t even dating at the moment,” the source said. “Yes, she has hung out with a couple of guys over the last year, but it’s extremely low-key.”

Jolie was rumored to be seeing a real estate agent, but the insider denied the reports.

The actress split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in September 2016. The pair is parents to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

“The divorce talks between Brad and Angie are ongoing,” the source said.

While the family often traveled during Jolie and Pitt’s time together, since their split, the children have remained in Los Angeles, where they live with their mom.

“Angie is frustrated that Los Angeles has become the home base for the family,” the source said. “Yes, she does travel, but she misses the nomadic lifestyle of moving around every three or four months. It’s best for the kids that they aren’t moving around all the time. Angie has a restless spirit and would have continued to roam around the world with the kids if the divorce hadn’t occurred. Brad insisted that the kids have stability and wanted them to stop moving around.”

The insider added that Pitt would like to spend more time with his children, saying, “Brad wishes the kids would spend overnights at his house, but he is hopeful that over time, that will organically happen.”

Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph in September 2017, Jolie discussed raising her children as a single mom, sharing that it wasn’t something she had wanted to happen.

“It’s been difficult. I don’t enjoy being single,” she said. “It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

“Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it together, but really, I am just trying to get through my days,” she continued. “Emotionally, it’s been a very difficult year.”

Photo Credit: JStone / Shutterstock.com