Angelina Jolie Was Not Invited to Royal Wedding, Despite Rumor

Angelina Jolie was in London around the time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot last month, but she was not at the royal wedding, sparking a tabloid report claiming she “snubbed” them. But it turns out she was never invited in the first place.

A so-called “source” told Star Magazine that Jolie felt “insulted” by the Royal Family because her children were not invited.

“She was insulted that her kids weren’t invited. She was allowed to bring one guest – more than most people got, actually – but didn’t have a date to take,” the source said. “In the end, she decided to skip it altogether.”

However, this was all false, according to Gossip Cop. Jolie was never invited to the wedding and was only in London because she started work on Disney’s Maleficent sequel.

Harry and Markle married on May 19. Two days before, PEOPLE confirmed that Jolie was not in London for the nuptials.

Jolie does have a connection with the royal family, which is why it would not have been a total shock if she was invited. She met Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, when she was presented with the “Insignia of an Honorary Dame Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George” in recognition of her work against sexual violence in war zones.

An April ITV documentary called The Queen’s Green Planet also included an interview with Jolie, who said the Queen helped her teach her children a valuable lesson.

“For us to come here and say to the children, ‘This is why it’s important to plant a tree,’ that’s the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it’s something that they’ve certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message,” Jolie said during a visit to Namibia included in the special, reports W Magazine.

“They ask me, ‘Why is it so important to [Queen Elizabeth]?,” Jolie said. “You know when you sit up at night in a tent with your kids and they say, ‘Why does the Queen of England care about planting trees in Africa?’”

Jolie said she tells her children the Queen really does care about people around the world and the future we leave for our children.

“What it comes down to is you say to the kids, ‘You know really, you don’t know her, you can’t understand all that it means to be a queen and all that,’” the actress explained. “But you try to say, ‘You know she’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world, and she really cares about the future, and she wants your grandkids and her grandkids to be able to be running around, enjoying nature and other cultures, and the importance of other cultures.’ She thinks that really matters and I agree with her.”

Jolie also helped the U.K. government launch the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) and is a visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science.