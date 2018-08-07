Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Has Not Paid ‘Meaningful’ Child Support

Angelina Jolie claims ex-husband Brad Pitt has evaded child support in a new court filing, as part of their ongoing divorce battle.

The former Hollywood power couple have been in in the midst of a gruesome divorce negotiation since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation,” Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, alleged in a two-page brief filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 7, Us Weekly reports.

DeJean added, in the brief first obtained by NBC News, “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.”

According to the news outlet, Jolie’s lawyers requested to appear before a judge to schedule a status conference to address the financial issue.

A source told Us Weekly, “Brad has fulfilled all of his commitments under any agreements with Angelina. Hopefully both sides can come together and resolve this, and work it out for the sake of the children.”

The couple share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

The report comes soon after a TMZ story claimed that Jolie and Laura Wasser, another one of her attorneys, had parted ways.

“I just spoke with Laura,” Nyby told Entertainment Tonight. “The TMZ story is not true and she is not quitting now or in the future.”

TMZ has written that Wasser was going to quit because the actress’s divorce proceedings with Pitt had gotten “too venomous.

The report also claimed that Jolie and Pitt’s divorce is “nowhere near settling.”

“Angie’s big issue continues to be sharing joint custody with Brad,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “She can’t see past her anger for Brad that he is on his way to getting joint custody.”

The Oscar winners reached a temporary custody agreement back in June for the summer months. The Court said at the time that not having a relationship with their father would be “harmful” for the kids.

The ruling set guidelines for the children’s visitation with Pitt and stated that the actor will be allowed to call them while they are with Jolie. A child therapist was also mandated to accompany the children on various visits.