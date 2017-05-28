Angelina Jolie Celebrates Shiloh’s 11th Birthday With Family Trip To Disneyland

Angelina Jolie played a Disney villain but on Friday the actress was more of a hero by making some dreams come true.

Angelina took her children to Disneyland to celebrate her daughter Shiloh’s 11th birthday on Friday.

Even though the 41-year-old already has her hands full with her big brood, the star made the day an even bigger affair by bringing along some of friends from Cambodia to the Anaheim, Calif., park.

Obviously it was a case of the more the merrier as there were all smiles in the large group. And so there should be, because not only were they at the Happiest Place On Earth but the Jolie-Pitt crew did not do Disneyland by half.

Not only did the group have a turn on almost every ride inside the park, they also managed to squeeze in a trip to the Downtown Disney mall afterwards.

It was hard to tell who was having the most fun out of Shiloh, the rest of the kids or Angelina.

While usually very serious, the 41-year-old could not stop smiling as they made their way around the park. Her smile grew bigger as she and all the kids clambered aboard the Big Thunder Railroad roller coaster.

For their trip to the park, the megastar dressed down in a still chic but casual look.

The Maleficent star wore a pair of black straight leg jeans with a grey T-shirt which she opted to not wear a bra under. Making sure to be ready if the weather changed, Angelina tied a long sleeve grey top around her waist. She also had a jacket in her bag.

The actress wore a pair of big black boots which fastened around her calves. While not the most practical of footwear for a lot of walking it gave her ensemble and edge. Angelina kept her makeup minimal and added a pair of big black glasses over her face.

She also slicked back her locks into a ponytail.

Shiloh rang in the special day in a Walking Dead T-shirt, a pair of baggy khakis and, like mom, was ready if it got chilly and had a sweater too.

Making sure the family could celebrate without being bothered, Angelina was joined by a big security guard.

Disney also provided a VIP guide so that got to see the best parts of the park.

According to People magazine, the Cambodian children joining the family included some of the child actors from the star’s yet-to-stream Netflix film, First They killed My Father.

