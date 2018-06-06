See Andy Spade’s Last Instagram Post Before Kate Spade’s Suicide

Andy Spade was doing some reflecting in the weeks before wife Kate Spade‘s tragic suicide, according to his most recent Instagram post.

Spade uploaded a snapshot of a cigarette butt in a puddle on the sidewalk, which appears to reflect a cloudy sky and several tree branches. Spade captioned the May 9 photo simply, “Daily reflections.”

Spade has been in mourning since yesterday morning, when he lost his wife of nearly 25 years.

According to a statement released by a family spokesperson, Kate’s family is “devastated” by her death and asks for privacy during the difficult period.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” Tuesday’s statement read. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

The eponymous handbag designer was found dead in her New York City apartment Tuesday morning by her housekeeper after having completed suicide, police said in a press conference.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.

Reports said Spade was home at the time of his wife’s death, but that the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Valentine, was out of the residence.

While no other official details surrounding the circumstances of her death have been released by the authorities, The Daily Mail reports that the contents of the suicide note contained a message to Frances that her mother’s death wasn’t her fault.

Kate is best known for her massively successful handbag line, Kate Spade New York, which she and Spade founded in 1993. The designer’s line soon broadened to other fashion accessories, leading to its powerhouse status in the industry. The couple sold the line to Neiman Marcus in 2006; in 2017, Coach, Inc. purchased the brand for a whopping $2.4 billion. After leaving Kate Spade New York, Kate kickstarted another luxury brand, this time named after Frances.

Kate Spade New York released its own statement on Tuesday regarding the death of its founder.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).