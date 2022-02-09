Andy Richter Admits He Will ‘Certainly’ Team up With Conan O’Brien Again (Exclusive)

In just a few short months, June will mark one year since Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show . But while the show is still very much alive though thanks to social media reviving clips across its platforms and the official YouTube remaining updated with throwbacks uploaded almost daily, comedian and long-time announcer Andy Richter told PopCulture.com exclusively that not only does he miss doing the show, but he will “certainly” team up with O’Brien in the near future — though nothing has been cemented just yet.

Admitting how “nothing specific” is planned at the moment, Richter tells PopCulture the recent “plans to work” together again noted initially in an interview from Newsweek is more of an assurance between the two lifelong friends. “I just know that life is too short for us to not do something and get together again,” he said. “I had people reaching out to me asking like, ‘What is it?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s nothing.’ It’s basically like saying, there’s too much time between now and the end of his and my career for us to not find something else to do.”

Richter adds whether it’s a “one-off thing or whether it’s a long-term thing,” the two will “certainly” work together again on something. “At least, I mean I’m saying that. He might be singing a different tune, but I don’t think so,” the 55-year-old actor and comedian said.

While the two might not be Laverne and Shirley-ing it just yet, the pair do meet for lunch and text each other — something he admits is like children’s stuff. “When you’re in your 50s, that’s what you do with your friends anyway. It’s not like we’re going to the playground,” he laughed. “We meet for lunch and meet for dinner and text each other links to articles about historical tragedies. That’s the kind of thing you do when you’re Conan O’Brien’s friend. We were just talking about the Boston Molasses tragedy, where I guess a bunch of people were drowned in molasses, and we’re just texting about that the other day. That’s the sort of friend chat we do.”

Admitting he loves seeing fans new and old relate to the late-night talk show all this time later thanks to social media keeping it alive, the love he feels from everyone is an aspect he is most humbled by. “That’s great. I love that those clips are still being put out there and I see them on social media, clips from the show are going around and people were so nice as the show wound down. There are still people that come up that say, ‘I love you on Conan!’ and they’re a little surprised to find out it’s not on,” he laughed. “People have lives. They don’t need to keep up with what the current TV schedule is. I don’t blame them.”

Though Richter shares he misses the routine of filming the show, going to work and spending time with all the people he worked with, he adds the length of time they all spent together is something that plays into that sentiment. “We were all together for a long time and I think there’s been some serious withdrawal for lots of the people on the show and we talked about it — but it’s just been, the way that the show ended was so nice,” he said further adding how O’Brien is still working out what he wants to do with the HBO Max deal. “Conan is still figuring out what the next step for him is going to be and I’m developing different stuff and doing Super Bowl commercials and getting ready for spring. Getting ready to move back into the backyard. And so, life is continuing on, and it’s all good and positive. We miss each other, but we’re all doing fine.”

Speaking of Super Bowl ads, Richter will be starring in his first — an honor he says has been lots of fun. “To be able to say, I’m in a Super Bowl commercial for Avocados From Mexico in which I play Julius Caesar, is not a sentence I ever thought I would be uttering. But I’m very happy to be uttering it now,” he laughed, going on to share how it was an “exciting” experience. “It’s a high-profile kind of thing to do. Although I have had friends who have been in Super Bowl commercials before, I mean, they made some nice money at it and stuff, but they’re sort of the same people as they’ve always been, so I’m not expecting too big of a transformation — you know, between Super Bowl Sunday and the Monday right after.”

The Avocados From Mexico commercial starring Andy Richter will premiere in the first quarter during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 and can be seen in the video above.