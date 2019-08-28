Andy Grammer Hosts Norwegian Cruise Line’s First Songwriters Cruise (Exclusive)

Since first breaking out onto the scene in 2011 with his self-titled debut, Andy Grammer has gone on to find great success within the music industry, delivering impressive hits like, “Honey I’m Good,” “Fine By Me” and “Good to Be Alive.” But as far as the Californian’s upcoming tour Don’t Give Up On Me goes, the 35-year-old admits his notorious upbeat sound is transitioning to a more emotional side.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Grammer, whose tour kicks off Sept. 2, reveals how he is feeling ahead of the nationwide tour and how his sound’s evolution will impact fans this time around.

“It’s a very emotional one,” Grammer admitted to PopCulture.com. “That’s what I’m gearing up for, so much feeling. When you have songs like ‘Don’t Give Up On Me,’ that goes and does well, it affects a certain population of people that really need that. So, it’s like sweet, highly charged, emotional, right to the good stuff of life that I love. I can’t wait to launch the tour.”

In the meantime, the musician just came off a vacation to Oahu, Hawaii with his family — a place he’s only seen on tour — and most recently, hosted Norwegian Cruise Line’s first Songwriters Cruise for their “Free The Beat” program, a platform designed to curate content for its first global music library inspired by the world’s most beautiful destinations.

“Oh man, it’s really nice! We’re going to Alaska, it’s just beautiful,” he revealed. “I got to bring my dad, and hang out with songwriters.”

Grammer goes on to share what inspired him the most about the experience of traveling on a cruise line, while getting the opportunity to to write with some of the most experienced songwriters in the industry.

“One of the most amazing parts of this is just everywhere you look, everywhere you walk is crazy nature,” he said. “It’s fun to write in a lot of difference places, but anytime you’re around nature I think it’s inspiring.”

Six songwriters joined Grammer, including the likes of Julian Bunetta (“Story of My Life” by One Direction and “Girl” by Maren Morris); Liz Owen (“Airplane Pt. 2” by BTS and “Somebody New” by Cedric Gervais); Ian Franzino, (“Flicker” by Naill Horan and “Made in the A.M.” by One Direction); Andrew Hass (“Can’t Stay Mad” by Danielle Bradbery and “O.D.D” by Hey Violet); John Ryan (“Wait” by Maroon 5 and “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan); and Shungudzo Kuyimba (“It Won’t Kill Ya” by the Chainsmokers, and “Come on Back” from Fifty Shades Freed).

“We’re all friends and acquaintances, and we’ve passed each other, but I haven’t written necessarily with them before,” Grammer said of the top tier songwriters. “So I get to spend some quality time getting to know them and it’s really, really cool.”

Grammer, who referred to the group as ‘top level,” admits he’s run into them before but never had the pleasure of sitting down and getting to know them on a personal level, and this trip allowed everyone to do just that.

For more information on Andy Grammer and his tour dates, visit his official website.