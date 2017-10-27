Kathy Griffin Claps Back After Andy Cohen’s Recent On-Camera Comments

After Kathy Griffin made headlines earlier this year when she appeared in a photo holding a severed head styled to look like that of Donald Trump, the comedian lost her spot as co-host of CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve show, New Year’s Eve Live.

In her place, Griffin’s friend, Andy Cohen, will host the show with Anderson Cooper, although it doesn’t seem the pair is too close as of late.

When asked about replacing Griffin, Cohen pulled a Mariah Carey, telling TMZ, “Who? I don’t know her.”

Cohen’s answer was a reference to a now-infamous moment in which Carey told a reporter that she didn’t know Jennifer Lopez during an early 2000s German TV interview. “Apparently I’m forgetful,” Carey later quipped during a 2016 appearance on Cohen’s show, Watch What Happens Live.

On Twitter Friday, Griffin fired back at Cohen for his dig, noting that they have in fact known each other for years.

“Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic,” she wrote.

Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic https://t.co/geqFsLtWy1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2017

Griffin’s show, My Life on the D-List, ran for six seasons on Bravo. The comedian previously hosted New Year’s Eve Live with Cooper for 10 years.

“I’m really psyched. We’re planning it all out,” Cohen told TMZ of hosting the New Year’s show with Cooper. “Anderson and I have been on tour for two and a half years together. We’re a duo!”

