Legendary Comedian Reveals Battle With Rare Condition, Continuing to Perform

✖

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay revealed earlier this week he was diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a rare condition that leads to paralysis in facial muscles. That will not stop him from performing though. His representatives told TMZ he does not plan to cancel upcoming shows in New York and Texas.

Back on Wednesday, Clay shared a photo from Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's show at Radio City Music Hall. "Now I know I still got some [Bell's palsy] face... but nothin' was gonna stop me from taking my sugahplum to Radio City Music Hall," he wrote in part. Clay, 63, also shared a picture from a recent performance at a New Jersey comedy club. "It don't matter... Palsy face or not!!! Untouchable," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Dice Clay (@andrewdiceclay)

Clay's representative told TMZ the A Star Is Born actor woke up a few weeks ago and noticed his face was drooping. He thought he suffered a stroke, but his doctor diagnosed him with Bell's palsy. The condition is not typically permanent, and Clay's doctor told him it "should subside in a few weeks," TMZ reports. During Clay's performance in New Jersey, his speech was noticeably puffy and droopy. His audience thought it might be part of an act, but Clay told the crowd about his diagnosis before continuing his set. Clay's rep told TMZ he has no plans to postpone upcoming tour dates.

After Clay's condition made headlines on Friday, the legendary comedian made fun of the coverage. Even though TMZ cited his own representatives, he joked that the site was "my new publicist," adding that he has been "posting and kidding about this on stage." Clay said his condition was "not really a big deal" and "will go away." He also joked about other stories covering his condition, noting that he never tried to hit it. "It's a temporary issue and I'm still just as gorgeous with it," Clay wrote.

Bell's palsy is an unexplained condition that causes facial muscle weakness or paralysis, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It is not usually permanent, but it can be in some extremely rare cases. "Currently, there is no known cure for Bell's palsy; however, recovery usually begins 2 weeks to 6 months from the onset of the symptoms. Most people with Bell's palsy recover full facial strength and expression," Johns Hopkins Medicine notes.

Clay started performing in the late 1970s and has appeared in several movies and shows throughout his career. He recently starred in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born remake with Lady Gaga. He starred in his own Showtime series, Dice, from 2016 to 2017. He had surgery in 2017 for a partially blocked artery.