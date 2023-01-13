Andrew Callaghan From HBO Doc 'This Place Rules' Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations

Andrew Callaghan, the popular YouTube host of Channel 5 and HBO's This Place Rules documentary, is said to be "devastated" by sexual misconduct allegations against him. In a statement from Callaghan's legal representative to TMZ, the 25-year-old's rep denied that Callaghan pressed women into sex with him and alleged that one of his accusers sought money before coming forward. "Andrew is devastated that he is being accused of any type of physical or mental coercion against anyone," the rep told TMZ. "Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow." After the allegations went viral on TikTok early this week, Callaghan is speaking publicly about them for the first time. One young woman detailed her abuse claims in several videos; her TikTok account has since been made private. The most visible claims came from her. In addition, TMZ also cited an anonymous legal representative for Callaghan, claiming the same TikTokker who initially made the allegations also came forward to extort him.

"While every dynamic is open to interpretation and proper communication is critical from all those involved, repeated requests for money should not be part of these conversations," Callaghan's rep said. "While even one concerned partner is too many, there are always multiple sides to a story." Several others have weighed in with their own allegations since the initial videos took off – and Tim Heidecker, a producer on This Place Rules, has said he will no longer work with Callaghan. In Thursday's episode of his Office Hours podcast, the comedian announced that he would not continue working with the documentary filmmaker following multiple misconduct allegations. Heidecker apologized for not addressing the story sooner, as it has been widely shared on TikTok and other social media platforms in recent days. In addition to his frequent comedy partner Eric Wareheim, Heidecker produced Callaghan's documentary This Place Rules, which explores the events leading up to the January 6 insurrection. "It's been a very painful week for us, a very difficult experience to process," said Heidecker during his live stream on YouTube.

"We didn't want to just rush out and say something that felt insincere or a 'crisis person told us what to say' kind of thing. I don't think that's helpful." "And we just wanted to wrap our heads around it and talk about it and try to understand it more," he continued. "But of course, we're aware of the allegations. We take them very seriously. And it's just been very sad and just disappointing, to say the least. I just want to clarify a couple things. We have no professional relationship with Andrew at this time and have no plans going forward to have any relationship with him." Heidecker felt "terrible" that these allegations are now attached to this film since "some very good people worked very hard on it." "But it's just a movie, and I want to say we believe these women that came forward and, of course, totally condemn the type of behavior that Andrew's being accused of," he said. "I believe it's up to Andrew to address these allegations and do so openly and honestly. And I really hope he does do that as soon as possible."