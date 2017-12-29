Amy Schumer Dares to Bare in Instagram Photo

As the year comes to a close, many social media users are sharing a few throwback moments from 2017, and that includes Amy Schumer.

Top 10 moments of the year for me. A post shared by @ amyschumer on Dec 28, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

The comedian used the social media platform to share a slideshow of her top 10 moments of the year, with the first shot finding Schumer posing in nothing but a nude thong while she held her dog, who was dressed in a hot dog costume, in front of her.

Other photos find Schumer posing with friends and appearing on stage with other comedians.

Schumer had initially posted the revealing photo back in August, using the caption to respond to claims that she had demanded equal pay to fellow comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for starring in the Netflix comedy special The Leather Special.

“I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be,” she wrote at the time. “The reports of me “demanding” or “insisting” on equal pay to them aren’t a true.”

Schumer is currently starring in the play Meteor Shower on Broadway alongside Keegan-Michael Key, Jeremy Shamos and Laura Benanti. The play runs through Jan. 21.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com