See Amy Schumer Return to the Comedy Stage After Giving Birth to Son

Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Amy Schumer has returned to the stand-up stage, performing a comedy set on Sunday, May 19.

To commemorate her return, Schumer posted a photo of herself on stage holding a microphone as she spoke to the crowd. The comedian wore a black patterned long-sleeved v-neck dress with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m back!” she wrote alongside the snap, which she shared was taken by fellow comedian Jon Laster.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene Attell on Sunday, May 5, with the comedian sharing the happy news with a photo of herself cradling baby Gene in the hospital as Fischer kissed her.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she wrote.

She’s since been candid about life as a new mom, sharing the realities of post-pregnancy life as well as an empowering post praising women for the strength it takes to carry and birth a child.

“Ok here’s my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy,” Schumer wrote on Instagram on May 11. “Women are the s—. Men are cool and whatever but women are f—ing warriors and capable of anything.”

She also thanked her doula and her doctors before discussing her pregnancy, during which she suffered from Hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks. I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it’s awful,” she wrote. “But f—, what they say is true. The second you give birth it’s gone.”

“All my friends,” she continued. “Friends I’ve had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to ‘keep going’ or telling me ‘it will be worth it’. Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper.”

The next day, Schumer posted a photo of herself sitting in a bathroom and grimacing while hooked up to a drip.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” her caption read.

Schumer’s fans and friends clearly appreciated the candid snap, with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commenting, “Lmao yassss show the real deal.” Actress Jenna Fischer added, “Happy Mother’s Day! This is it right here!!”

“True.,” commented Selma Blair, while Michelle Pfeiffer wrote “OMG” and Orlando Bloom chimed in with three fire emojis.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle Bauer-Griffin