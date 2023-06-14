Amy Schumer's Ozempic Comments Have Commenters Cheering Her On
Amy Schumer took a strong stance on the use of weight loss medications and surgeries in an interview last week, and fans are sounding off. Schumer shared her story of using the antidiabetic drug Ozempic to lose weight, leaing her with devastating side effects. She called on other stars to be up front about their experiences as well.
"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Schumer said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]." Schumer said that she found the drug was not "livable" for her, and she wanted to share that firsthand testimony with fans who might be thinking about trying it as well. She also wanted fans to know that she had used the drug so that they wouldn't develop unrealistic expectations by comparing themselves to her. She wants to see other celebrities do the same.
"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it," she said. "Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f- up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."
Many commenters praised Schumer for her bluntness and hoped that other stars would do the same. Some even followed her example, sharing their own experience with Ozempic, liposuction or similar treatments. However, Schumer had some detractors too, including those who thought that Schumer was doing more harm than good by acknowledging her use of prescription drugs when impressionable audiences might be hearing her.
Schumer has often joked about her body and her body image issues, and has certainly never catered to a young, impressionable audience with her bawdy humor. This may be part of the reason her commentary sparked such heated debates online this weekend. Here's a look at what fans are saying.
Misuse
Many users pointed out that Ozempic is not approved for use for weight loss alone, and were disheartened to hear how easy it has been for stars like Schumer to get a prescription. One person wrote: "This pisses my off these medications should ONLY be given to people who need it to live. Not for people who want to lose weight."
Of course, other commenters argued that losing weight can be an important health measure in itself – particularly if it prevents or reverses a condition like being pre-diabetic. One person wrote: "Fortunately these medications are compounded and not taking anything away from diabetics, however many pre diabetic patients need to get the weight off before becoming reliant on medications such as Semaglutide... It also helps with cardiovascular health which most people who are overweight are at risk for."
Expectations
Many commenters also argued that Schumer might be setting the expectations too low for conventional weight loss methods – dieting, portion control and exercise. One person wrote: "I lost a ton of weight with portion control and no drugs whatsoever. I think it's possible and we shouldn't necessarily assume it's not. People's bodies are different. Maybe portion control works for some but not others. It's ok."
Bitter
Some of Schumer's detractors thought that this conversation made her sound bitter that Ozempic did not give her the results she wanted. One thread began: "So since it didn't work for her... She's upset that it works or helps others?" It sparked some serious debate, with a response reading: "I think she's saying they should admit they're on it. It's really none of her damn business though."
'Live and Let Live'
Many commenters had simple replies: Schumer should ignore the other stars she is referencing. One person wrote: Who cares? Love and let live," while another added: "Who cares how someone loses weight? Who cares?!?!"
Truth Bomb
On the other hand, many commenters agreed with Schumer that it was important for viewers – particularly young girls – to hear the truth about weight loss in Hollywood. One person wrote: "FINALLY, SOME TRUTH!!!" while another wrote: "It's dangerous to lose weight rapidly on a world stage, touting unrealistic results / unrealistic beauty standards and saying- it's portion sizes- when it isn't. The problem is that it's promoting thinness at any expense, as well as setting up women for disappointment, discouragement and feelings of failure when they can't achieve the same thing."
No Judgement
Fans also emphasized that Schumer's point was the honesty, not the ethics of using the drugs. One person wrote: "THANK YOU! No shame if they do... just stop lying!" While another added: "Just be honest about it!!!"
Privacy
Finally, some fans argued that Schumer was asking too much of women in Hollywood, since some might want to keep their medical conditions and drug history to themselves. Many thought that Schumer was simply speculating and that she could get herself into trouble by speculating about the wrong person, with one comment reading: "Looking forward to her naming the wrong name and getting sued for defamation for her ongoing dishonest, bullying behavior."