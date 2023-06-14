Amy Schumer's Ozempic Comments Have Commenters Cheering Her On

Amy Schumer took a strong stance on the use of weight loss medications and surgeries in an interview last week, and fans are sounding off. Schumer shared her story of using the antidiabetic drug Ozempic to lose weight, leaing her with devastating side effects. She called on other stars to be up front about their experiences as well.

"I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn't play with my son," Schumer said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. I was so skinny, and he's throwing a ball at me and [I couldn't]." Schumer said that she found the drug was not "livable" for her, and she wanted to share that firsthand testimony with fans who might be thinking about trying it as well. She also wanted fans to know that she had used the drug so that they wouldn't develop unrealistic expectations by comparing themselves to her. She wants to see other celebrities do the same.

"Everyone and their mom is gonna try it," she said. "Everyone has been lying saying, 'Oh, smaller portions.' Like, shut the f- up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo."

Many commenters praised Schumer for her bluntness and hoped that other stars would do the same. Some even followed her example, sharing their own experience with Ozempic, liposuction or similar treatments. However, Schumer had some detractors too, including those who thought that Schumer was doing more harm than good by acknowledging her use of prescription drugs when impressionable audiences might be hearing her.

Schumer has often joked about her body and her body image issues, and has certainly never catered to a young, impressionable audience with her bawdy humor. This may be part of the reason her commentary sparked such heated debates online this weekend. Here's a look at what fans are saying.