Amy Schumer And Goldie Hawn Party Hard On Instagram

Amy Schumer documented a wild night with her Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn. Joined by Hawn’s long-time partner Kurt Russell, the two sloppily sang along to a piano player in a clip uploaded to The Ellen Show Instagram story.

No one hosts a better sing along than @officialgoldiehawn and Kurt Russell! #snatchedmovie pregame A post shared by @amyschumer on May 10, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

“No one hosts a better sing along than @officialgoldiehawn and Kurt Russell! #snatchedmovie pregame,” Schumer said when she later uploaded the video to her personal account.

The video, which has racked up nearly half-a-million views, was filmed the night before the duo went on The Ellen Show to promote Snatched. Snatched is Hawn’s first film role since 2002’s The Banger Sisters, and sees her play Schumer’s mother as they get kidnapped while on vacation.

As apart of the promotion for the film, Schumer took over the show’s Instagram account and shared the aforementioned clip, as well as as shot of herself getting ready the morning after.

“Trying to take back last night and get ready for Ellen!” she captioned the photo.

The two have been spending a lot of time together leading up to Snatched’s release on Friday. Schumer has shared several photos of the two together and has been extremely vocal about her admiration for her 71-year-old co-star.

“I want everyone to know how much I love @officialgoldiehawn and every second I get to spend with her,” she captioned one Instagram post. “She has been filling us with joy our whole lives from the big screen but to get to be with her is magical.”

I am excited our movie @snatchedmovie is coming out Mother’s Day weekend. But I want everyone to know how much I love @officialgoldiehawn and every second I get to spend with her. She has been filling us with joy our whole lives from the big screen but to get to be with her is magical. @johnrussophoto A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

That’s not the only note-worthy Schumer has posted lately. She recently posed with Hawn, Cara Delevingne and the 13 Reasons Why cast for a star-studded selfie.

