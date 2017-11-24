Amy Schumer Watches Dad Stand Nearly Two Decades After Chronic Diagnosis

Amy Schumer’s latest update about her father’s health is a bright one.

The 36-year-old comedian posted a powerful video of her father, Gordon Schumer, standing up from his wheelchair nearly two decades after he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

“My dad stood today with the help of a device. But he stood,” she wrote. “Thank you to his nurse Sam. Dr. Kanter and Dr. Sadiq everyone at Tish and their SM stem cell work. Also Pure Prairie League for their song ‘Aime’ his favorite song. We had a good day.”

In the video, Gordon listens to ‘Aime’ and jokingly tells his daughter, “I hate this song.” He informed his medical staff that Schumer was named after the song.

“We haven’t been able to stand next to each other in a while,” the Trainwreck star told her father as she rested her head on his shoulder.

Fans loved hearing Schumer’s good news and offered their well wishes in the comments.

“Awww your dad’s so cute! Sending hugs and hope!” one fan wrote. Another added, “The strength it takes to keep smiling in these situations is incredible and you are amazing!”

Schumer has been open about her father’s health battle in the past, revealing that she was only 12 years old when he was diagnosed.

“Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around,” Schumer told Barbara Walters in 2015. “And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”

To lift her father’s spirits in May, the actress set up a meeting with his childhood crush, Schumer’s Snatched co-star Goldie Hawn.

Schumer documented the sweet moment on Instagram as her father cried tears of happiness and Hawn got admittedly emotional.

“My dad meeting the love of his life,” she captioned the adorable video.

Last year, Schumer revealed that for Christmas, she bought back the family farm her father lost after he was diagnosed and went bankrupt as a result.

