Phyllis Coates, TV's Original Lois Lane, Dead at 96

Actress Phyllis Coates passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11 2023 at the age of 96. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coates died of natural causes at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. Now, fans everywhere are commemorating the first woman to play Lois Lane on TV.

Coates' daughter Laura Press confirmed news of her death this week, and joined fans in celebrating Coates' incredible life. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas in January of 1927 but moved to Hollywood with her whole family when she was young. Coates began her career with vaudeville-style performances and worked as a chorus girl in the 1940s, including USO tours. She made her movie debut in 1948 and took off from there, but perhaps her best-known role came in 1951 when she was invited to audition for the role of Lois Lane the movie Superman and the Mole Men.

That film served as the de facto pilot for the TV series Adventures of Superman, where Coates continued to play Lois Lane until 1953. After that, another actress took over the role while Coates went on to pursue other projects. She continued to work in TV and movies until the late 1990s when she finally retired.

Coates appeared on TV shows including The Lone Ranger, Lassie, Leave It To Beaver, Hawaiian Eye, Rawhide, Perry Mason, The Untouchables, The Virginian and Death Valley Days – all in the 1950s and 60s. She also appeared in movies like I Was A Teenage Frankenstein and The Baby Maker. In the 1980s she returned to predominately TV roles such as Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn, Dr. Quinn and Medicine Woman. Coates' career came full circle in 1994 when she appeared on an episode of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. There, she played Lois Lane's mother alongside Teri Hatcher.

Coates is survived by two daughters, Laura and Zoe, and her granddaughter Olivia. The actress was married four times in her life – first to director Richard L. Bare, then to jazz musician Robert Nelms, then director Norman Tokar and finally to doctor Howard Press. She divorced all four men. Many fans are sharing their fondest memories of Coates on social media today.