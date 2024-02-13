Cillian Murphy Reveals Which of His Movies He Doesn't Like

Cillian Murphy has notched dozens of movies under his belt during his acting career, but he doesn't necessarily like them all. Recently, while speaking to GQ, the Oppenheimer actor confessed that he has not seen "many" of his own films. "Generally, the ones I haven't seen are the ones I hear are not good," he said, then going on to note that the 2005 thriller Red Eye is one he would likely count among his lesser projects.

"I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it," Murphy said, praising his co-star and noting that the chance to work with her was one of the draw for him. "But I don't think it's a good movie. It's a good B movie." Directed by the late Wes Craven, from a screenplay by Carl Ellsworth, Red Eye follows Miami hotel manager Lisa Reisert (McAdams) as she travels home from her grandmother's funeral. On her red-eye flight from Dallas, she meets the dashing Jackson Rippner (Murphy), who eventually reveals himself to be a member of a domestic terrorist organization that is attempting to murder a politician in the hotel that Lisa runs.

"I think it's the duality of it. It's why I wanted to play it," Murphy went on to say of his role. "That two thing. The nice guy and the bad guy in one." He added, "The only reason it appealed to me is you could do that. That turn, you know?"

McAdams also spoke with GQ about the film and shared that she recalls having a great time working with Murphy. "They say the nicest people sometimes make the best villains," she shared. "We'd listen to music and gab away while doing the crossword puzzle, which he brought every day and would graciously let me chime in on.... I think the number one question I got about Cillian way back then was whether or not he wore contact lenses."