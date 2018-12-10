‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Hospitalized With Multiple Injuries

Mel B announced Monday that she was hospitalized with multiple injuries that required emergency surgery, including two broken ribs and a "severed hand."

The Spice Girls singer and America's Got Talent judge announced the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with her arm in a large purple cast and sling and revealing she underwent a three-hour surgery.

"Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling, [sic]" the 43-year-old captioned her post.

Scary Spice said that she was "gutted" to have to cancel her New York City date of her book tour, but promised she would reschedule as soon as she could.

"I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today [sic]," she wrote. "I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise."

She wrote that she was in a lot of pain while at the undisclosed hospital. "For now My rights arm/hand is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain."

The singer has not revealed how she sustained her injuries.

"But I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!"

"Thank you all for understanding, I love you all," she said, adding the hashtag #accidentshappen, #needtimetoheal and #hospital.

She also made sure to thank the "wonderful" staff, including the "nurses dr's [sic] and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I've been staying at."

Mel B, along with Sporty Spice (Mel C), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell), are gearing up to their highly anticipated Spice Girls reunion tour in summer 2019, albeit without Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham).

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if other celebrities would fill in for Beckham, Mel B said, "You're asking the wrong person. I'm just gonna say yes, of course it can happen. I'd have to check in with the other girls first."

She did say that the six-date reunion tour, dubbed The Spice Up Your Life Tour, is going to fell like an enormous party to those in audience.

"We want our fans to know that this is going to be a celebration and we're going to go back in time," Mel B said. "You know, it's going to be like when you first heard that song."

This story is developing. Check back here for updates.