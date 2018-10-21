‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid’s Mother Has Died

Tara Reid’s mother, Donna Reid, died on Saturday, the American Pie actress wrote on Instagram.

Reid shared a photo from her parents’ wedding day, alongside an emotional statement calling Saturday “one of the most heartbreaking days of my life.”

“My mother Donna Reid just passed away,” Reid wrote. “My heart breaks – who am I gonna call everyday, what do I do? 2 yrs ago I lost my father and I never felt such a pain. Now I just lost my mom. But the one thing I know is they are together again. Mom & Dad, I love you! RIP, your baby girl Tara.”

According to The Blast, Reid’s mother was last seen publicly at the August premiere for The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Reid’s father, Thomas Reid, died in December 2016. At the time, Reid shared the news with her fans on Instagram as well, sharing a photo of the father and daughter together.

“Today, I’ve received terrible news that my father, Thomas Reid, has passed away,” Reid wrote at the time. “He was a man full of life, love, wisdom, and strength. He was not only fun and in good spirits, but he was also one of the best story tellers I’ve ever heard. My dad was so supportive, kind, strong, and my hero. He was my heart, my soul, and my entire world. I love you and will miss you so much daddy!”

The sad news for Reid’s family comes just a few days after the 42-year-old actress was back in the news for reportedly causing a “disturbance” on a Delta Airlines flight. She was reportedly removed after complaining about not getting a pillow and getting the wrong seat.

However, Reid took to Instagram, where she called reports of the incident “completely false.”

“I was taking a flight to [N.Y.C.] to shoot a movie. I had [pre-arranged] flight plans to bring my 3-month-old puppy dog with me which is my emotional support dog,” Reid wrote. “I had every right to bring my dog. I had doctor and veterinarian legitimate paperwork showing he could travel with me at the time of the flight in question which I showed to the Delta flight crew persons.”

She claimed a flight attendant wanted her to put her dog in its carry-on container and in the overhead bin. Considering recent reports of dogs dying in overhead bins, Reid refused to do so.

Reid said the flight attendant asked her to put the dog in the belly of the plane, which she also refused. Instead, she agreed to leave the plane “on my own accord without any incident” and found a new “dog friendly” flight within a few minutes and arrived safety in New York without further incident.

Reid is best known for playing Vicky in the first two American Pie movies. More recently, she has appeared in all six Sharknado movies as April.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images