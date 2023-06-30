'American Pie' star Jason Biggs Reflects on Being 'The Pie Guy,' Talks New Edwards Desserts 'Passion Fruit' Partnership (Exclusive)

American Pie star Jason Biggs has spent nearly 25 years as the comedy franchise's "pie guy," and he's nowhere near ready to give up the title. In 1999, the raunchy high-school comedy debuted in theaters, with Biggs iconic "pie lover" scene giving the film both its title and one of the most hilariously memorable moments in all of cinema. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with Biggs, and the actor offered his reflection on his American Pie role, as well as discussed his new partnership with Edwards Desserts.

Speaking about the limited edition Pie Lovers Passion Fruit dessert he helped Edwards develop, Biggs told us it's "very silky" and "smooth." He added, "That's what you look for in a cream pie... I was very, very pleased. I've been a fan of Edwards for a while. Their chocolate cream pie is an all-timer for me. But. I got to collaborate on this new limited edition pie flavor and, look, no offense to apple [pie.] I love apple. Apple and I have quite the history, to say the least. But, this lines up more with what I like to eat. This is more sort of my flavor profile, if you will."

Biggs continued. "The first time I tried it I was like, 'Oh, you nailed it. This is exactly what we talked about.' It's so good. I love it... It feels very summer... Very, like, poolside, beachy. It's just a home run. I love it, and my kids love it. My boys, if we're anywhere and they have, say, ice cream or something, gelato, and they get to pick a flavor, it's almost always a mango or a coconut. So this was a hit, to say the least. Big hit." Pie lovers nationwide will have a chance to get their hands on a free, limited-edition pie – autographed by Jason Biggs – by visiting www.PieLoversUnite.com between Friday, June 30 and Monday, July 3.

Relating his new Ewards collab to American Pie, Biggs quipped, "Not to beat around the pie crust or to beat inside of the pie crust, but... Look, 25 years later, here we are. I'm talking about pie, talking about my scene in that movie, talking about this partnership with the pie company. Something went right or something went horribly wrong. I'm not quite sure."

Biggs went on to offer, "People ask me a lot... and they've been asking me this, by the way, for years... but they ask me, 'Are you tired of being the pie guy? Does it annoy you that you're the pie guy, that you're so known for this role?' And I'm not saying this just as lip service or just to try to put on a happy good front. I'm so proud of this movie and so psyched that I'm the guy that was in that scene that people still talk about 25 years later. I've now, especially having 25 years distance from the first movie... This has not happened. This doesn't happen. It's not normal that you get to be in a huge international franchise, that you get to be part of the cultural zeitgeist for a specific character or a specific scene."



Explaining how his relationship with the movie and iconic scene have changed, Biggs confessed, "So I'm really proud of it. And you know what? I'm all about leaning into it now. I think it's fun, weird, hilarious that I'm the pie guy. It's bizarre. It's such a weird life I've lived for 25 years, but it's done nothing but good things for me. Nothing. Nothing, nothing but wonderful things for me, my family, and so I am incredibly grateful to still be able to talk about pies 25 years later."

Coming full circle back to his Edwards partnership, Biggs said, "This is the most organic sort of home run partnership you could think of, I think. There's no one sees this and goes, 'Why is he partnering with [Edwards?]' Obviously, this is so on the nose." He continued, "Edwards, for me, we talk about it. I'm a big fan of theirs. Love the product. I got to create this special limited edition flavor with them. And because Edwards was down in the way that I am to poke fun at this idea that I'm the pie guy. They're not taking themselves so seriously. We could do a little innuendo. We could be irreverent. We can kind of have fun with it. And so this first video that we put out, I think it's hilarious. I'm really proud of it. It's fun, it's funny. It's totally in line with how I feel about being the pie guy. And so yeah, it's just been a wonderful partnership so far, and I'm excited to see where this goes."



Finally, offering details on how customers can get their hands on one of the Pie Lovers Passion Fruit pies, Biggs shared, "You could walk to a Walmart and you could buy Edwards frozen cream pies. You could buy numerous flavors including our favorites, key lime and chocolate cream pie. However, you cannot buy Pie Lovers Passion Fruit pie because this is a very limited special edition, or a very special limited edition, your choice. And it is only available, you can win it by entering at PieLoversUnite.com. So you go there and you can enter between June 30th and July 3rd. So it's special for the 4th of July. So that's where you go." He then joked, "You could register to win, and that's how you get your hands on one. HANDS..."