‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe and Girlfriend Leticia Cline Give Health Update After Horrific Car Crash

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is sharing a health update on himself and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, after they were involved in a car crash that led to horrific injuries for the two of them.

Wolfe’s representatives confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Wolfe has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for his injuries — minor as compared to those of Cline’s — and is “remaining by Leticia’s side as she recovers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple were involved in an accident on Highway 7 in Columbia, Tenn., on Friday while riding in a vintage car. Wolfe’s representative’s confirmed that Cline’s injuries include “fractures to her jaw, sternum, and ribs, as well as a partially collapsed lung.” She was airlifted from the scene. Cline revealed that her “mouth will be wired shut” as part of her recovery.

“She remains hospitalized and will undergo several surgeries once the swelling subsides,” the statement read.

Wolfe was transported from the scene via ambulance and treated for a broken nose, injured knee and facial lacerations requiring stitches.

“The couple and their families are grateful for the swift response of first responders and the outpouring of support they have received during this difficult time,” the representatives shared. “They ask for privacy as Leticia continues her recovery.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @leticiacline

Cline, who had shared images from the hospital over the weekend, shared more photos on Tuesday, including some that showed her getting visits from friends, playing Backgammon, drinking tea and talking a walk.

“Having a permanent [resting b— face] wasn’t on my agenda this week but here we are,” she quipped.

The History Channel star has been dating Cline since 2021, though they initially kept their romance private. Prior to their relationship, Wolfe was married to his ex-wife Jodi Catherine Wolfe; they divorced in July 2021 after eight years of marriage.