'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Reveals Incredible Before-and-After Look While Cleaning 1939 Ford Coupe

American Pickers' Mike Wolfe has encountered many vintage cars during his picking adventures. On June 18, he showed off one such vehicle on social media. Wolfe made a post on his Instagram account featuring photos of an antique car in the process of being cleaned: one-half of it is covered in dirt and grime, the other side shiny and spotless.

"Just starting to clean this 1939 Ford Coupe," Wolfe captioned the photo. "Original paint is insane!! Might be one of the nicest 39 Fords on the planet. Car has been sitting since 1975. We have had two locksmiths try and get the door open. Haven't had luck yet. Interior looks mint thru the glass."

Several days ago, Wolfe posted an Instagram of his 1964 Volkswagen (VW) Bus before it underwent substantial renovations. Wolfe wrote in the post, "1964 21 Window Volkswagen Bus Out of New Mexico. Is getting the @j3restorations Treatment! This survivor will have a mechanical restoration. Can't tell you enough how much Rich and his team love what they do! J3 in #columbiatn y'all rock!!! #volkswagenbus."

The 1964 VW van is valued at $18k at low retail, $41k at average retail, and $74k at high retail, according to NADAguides. Given the car's extensive mechanical restorations, it fell into a low retail range. According to the Instagram bio for J-3 Restorations, the company specializes in refurbishing vintage Porsche metal benches made of Celette and specialty metal fabrication machines.

Not all of Wolfe's vintage rides currently need renovations. Among the many vehicles displayed on his account, Wolfe also posted an Instagram showing his $65K 1937 Harley Flathead OG on a Tennessee drive.

"Beautiful day cruising around @visitcolumbia TN 1937 Harley Flathead OG Paint Running SO good thank you @choppers.inc," the post's caption reads. In its time, Wolfe's flathead was renowned for its broad torque range, quiet operation, and affordable price tag, Bonhams reported.

American Pickers, which premiered in 2010, follows the travels and finds of antique "picker" Mike Wolfe. Throughout the series, Wolfe is shown restoring and buying antiques to resell as he learns the stories behind the items.

The A&E reality show scours the country for cars, signs, pinball machines, memorabilia, and other rare items in basements, barns, garages, and junkyards. Wolfe, 57, is the owner of Antique Archaeology in Iowa and Tennessee, where show cast member Danielle Colby is the shop manager. The show also stars Wolfe's brother Robbie. Frank Fritz used to lead the series with Wolfe, but he left in 2021.