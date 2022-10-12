Ryan Seacrest Pays Tribute to Willie Spence Following 'American Idol' Contestant's Death

The death of former American Idol contestant Willie Spence has brought out numerous memorials from mourning fans, and now host Ryan Seacrest has issued his own tribute. Retweeting a post from the official American Idol Twitter account, Seacrest added, "Everybody on and off set loved him. [Willie Spence,] you'll be deeply missed."

Spence competed on Season 19 of American Idol and came in as runner-up to Chayce Beckham. On Wednesday, Oct. 12 it was reported that Spence died in a car accident the previous day. In a Facebook post, local news outlet DouglasNow — based in Spence's home city of Douglas, Georgia — shared a photo of the singer, and revealed the tragic news. "DouglasNow has learned that Douglas native and American Idol Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence, 23, has passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Tennessee," the outlet stated.

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022

The statement continued, "We have no further details at this time. We extend our condolences to Willie's family, friends, and fans. He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed."

Over on Instagram, Beckham shared some photos and videos of Spence, writing in the caption, "It's hard to find the words to say here, other than I loved Willie very much. He was a good sweet soul, and a warm beam of light in a cold and dark world that needed him so much. When Willie sang I swear it would shake a whole room. I think Willie had a voice that God gave him specifically to spread his message, when Willie sang gospel it could make you cry."

He continued, "Willie also had a laugh that could make you melt, an honest humor you couldn't help but love, and the biggest heart you could imagine all wrapped up into one human. His larger than life energy was infectious and I loved being around him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans, who I know he loved so much, and who he held close to his heart. I can't wait to sing with you in Paradise, where I know I'll see you again. Rest In Peace brother."