Taissa Farmiga surprised fans on Friday when she revealed that she married filmmaker Hadley Klein, sharing on Instagram that the couple had tied the knot in August. Farmiga posted a photo from the casual ceremony of the two standing in front of a cake, Klein in a t-shirt and pants and Farmiga in a white dress and white mask reading "Mrs.," the ring finger on her left hand raised for the camera.

The couple was posed on a porch under an umbrella, their cake sitting on a table decorated with candles that matched the ones on the railing. Farmiga captioned the snap with her and Klein's wedding date, 8.08.2020. "Married my best friend," she wrote. A number of her fans and friends shared their congratulations in the comments, including her American Horror Story co-star Billie Lourd, who left three red heart emojis. Farmiga's cousin Adriana wrote, "LUV. U. GUYZ. SO. MUCH.," and actress Amy Forsyth shared, "OH MY MY CONGRATULATIONS SWEET FRIEND!!!!!!!"

Klein posted the same photo and wrote that he was "still feeling thankful this year." He and Farmiga both tagged their photographer, Gina Clyne, and a baker named Nicole who created their wedding cake. The screenwriter/director had previously clued fans into the fact that the two had tied the knot when he wished Farmiga a happy birthday on Aug. 17, posting a selfie of the pair both wearing sunglasses.

"happy, happy birthday to my superhotbutalsocool wife," his caption read. "so happy to have an “excuse” to stuff our faces full of birthday sweets all week."

After President-elect Joe Biden was named the projected winner of this year's election, Farmiga posted a video of herself dancing in celebration on which Klein commented, "WAIT i'm married to those moves????? daaaaaaam."

Farmiga and Klein have appeared on each others' Instagram pages numerous times throughout the years, Klein being a more frequent poster than his wife, and the two have been together since at least 2016. In early 2019, Farmiga wished Klein a happy birthday and wrote, "Happy day of birth(!) to this foxy fox who looks even foxier when he’s got a slice of pizza in his hand."