‘American Horror Story’ Star Emma Roberts Reveals ‘Lucky’ New Tattoo

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts just added a little more luck to her life.

On Saturday, Roberts, who has reprised her role as Madison Montgomery on the current season of the FX horror anthology series, took to Instagram to reveal that she had gotten a new tattoo of a horseshoe on her upper thigh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Little luck from the best @winterstone,” Roberts captioned the image of the new ink on her upper thigh, which is located near her other tattoo that says “hold me” in cursive lettering.

Roberts also posted a picture of herself with the tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, an LA-based tattoo artist who specializes in small designs with fine lines. He recently inked Sophie Turner with a direwolf tattoo with the words, “the pack survives,” scrawled under the Stark family sigil, a design meant to pay homage to Game of Thrones as it enters its final season.

Roberts, who also has a crescent moon on her rib cage, opened up to Refinery29 in 2016 about her “hold me” tattoo, which she claimed was a spur of the moment decision.

“One of my best friends and I on a whim got tattoos in New York,” she said. “That was a pretty unexpected night!”

The 27-year-old actress’ newest tattoo already seems to be bringing her luck. On Thursday, TVLine reported that Roberts had signed on to star in Netflix’s “edgy” new figure skating series, Spinning Out.

The series centers on Kat Baker, to be portrayed by Roberts, an “up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.”

The series is created by former figure skater and Mr. Mercedes scribe Samantha Stratton. Stratton is also set to serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Lara Olsen (90210). Matt Schwartz, of Safehouse Pictures, will serve as co-executive producer.

While Spinning Out does not yet have a premiere date for its 10-episode debut season, fans can catch Roberts on American Horror Story: Apocalypse Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.