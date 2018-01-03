‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast Celebrates America Ferrera’s Pregnancy

It’s the sisterhood of the traveling maternity pants.

Didn’t think anything could beat kicking off the new year with the #TIMESUP initiative, but then… pic.twitter.com/WLbtL6f8qV — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 2, 2018

Following America Ferrera‘s announcement that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their first child, Amber Tamblyn shared a picture on Twitter of her and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants castmates celebrating the 33-year-old’s announcement.

The foursome – Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel – have been friends since starring together in the 2005 film about a group of friends who remain connected by a magical pair of pants that fit each of them.

Twitter users couldn’t handle the reunion.

I love that the bond from Sisterhood became more than just the script 💖

You 4, wonderful ladies ROCK❣ — Melisa Rokala (@MelRok71) January 3, 2018

I cannot tell you how moving this picture this! I love that your friendship has endured and grown over the years. Thank you for sharing the love. — Andrea Ray-Robinson (@2U_mrsrobinson) January 2, 2018

Ok now I’m watching the sisterhood of the traveling pants and sobbing — Katelyn (@katyhowellx) January 2, 2018

“My childhood heart is weeping,” one user wrote.

My childhood heart is weeping. pic.twitter.com/3VzxVWtyMX — Sarah (@somthingfandomy) January 3, 2018

Others were asking the important question: Who currently has the traveling pants?

WHO CURRENTLY HAS THE PANTS AND WHO IS NEXT IN ROTATION — Bri (@xBreeeeeezy) January 3, 2018

On Dec. 31, the former Ugly Betty star took to Instagram to make the announcement that she and Williams are expecting.

In the New Year’s Eve themed post, Ferrera wrote, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!”

The two tied the knot in 2011 after first meeting as students at the University of Southern California. Ferrera previously stated that they “kind of connected from the get-go on that professional level and that was something that really drew us to each other.”

This past summer, they celebrated 12 years together.