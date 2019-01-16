Amber Rose Reveals Past Attempt to Be Drug Dealer

Amber Rose recently revealed she once attempted to be a drug dealer, but soon learned it wasn’t a good fit for her.

PEOPLE reports that Rose appeared on The Red Pill podcast and opened up about her outlaw past.

“I usually don’t tell people this but I tried selling crack in my neighborhood,” the 35-year-old Rose admitted to Van Lathan , then adding that people close to her quickly talked her out of it. “They said I was gonna get robbed, I was a girl and I was too pretty, and it wasn’t going to happen.”

Rose went on to say that she did not leave the drug game entirely, though, rather, she opted to do the weighing and bagging so that she could still get a cut of the income from the sales.

She explained that she did what she “had to do to feed my family,” because she was “the queen of the house.”

Rose then spoke candidly about why she’s waited so long to share the story of her crime-life past, saying that she believes there is a social inequality in the way men and women talk about their past crime lives.

“When it comes to me, do I have to give you this story to understand? It’s been nine years since I been famous, I never told that to nobody,” she said. “It was a hard time in the beginning, and I became a stripper very young. I made that decision, nobody in my family put that on me.”

“I don’t really think people understand how ‘hood I grew up… the s— that I had to overcome, and even overcome after I became famous,” Rose continued. “My life has never been easy… [But] it did push me to that limit to go fend for my family.”

These days, Rose has put her brief life of crime behind her and she is spending a lot of her time devoted to changing the way female sexuality is perceived in American culture.

One way she is doing this is through the Amber Rose Slut Walk, an annual event that acts like a protest rally of sorts, where women march to bring awareness to sexual assault and rape that she feels is perpetuated by the notion that a woman who dresses provocatively is somehow to blame for the crime committed against her.

“Regardless of how you dress, that doesn’t make you a slut, it doesn’t make you a whore,” Rose told PEOPLE in a previous interview. “Those are all just derogatory labels they men and women use against other women to put us down for being confident in our sexuality without even knowing our past sexual history.”