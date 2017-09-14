The NSFW Portraits Are out for Amber Rose’s Feminist Walk

Every year, Amber Rose chooses a different artist to help promote her annual Slutwalk, which aims to end body- and slut-shaming, victim blaming and rape culture. For this year’s third annual walk, photographer Maggie West created an art installation that encompasses the themes of this year’s event.

West, who is known for her work celebrating the gender spectrum and for working with Planned Parenthood, shot 40 photographs of modern women for her exhibit “98.” She cites a statistic from the Department of Justice that every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted.

The photos will be unveiled on October 1 in Los Angeles and are shot in a style reminiscent to stained glass.

“Throughout history, most women depicted in stained glass artwork are saints. The majority of these saints were virgins, many of whom suffered gruesome violent deaths rather than lose their ‘purity,’” West said in a statement, adding that the exhibit does not celebrate purity but rather “pays tribute to women’s freedom to sexually express themselves and protest sexual violence.”

West says the 40 nude photos, which you can see on her Instagram account, are neon-style portraits that celebrate each woman’s body, identity and sexual identity. The exhibit will feature a wide variety of women, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Alaska Thunderf–k, trans model Isis King, and body-positivity activist and model Jazzmyne Robbins.

