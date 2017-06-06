Amber Portwood Tweets About ‘New Beginnings’, Internet Weighs In On Matt Baier

Amber Portwood just teased a big development in her life, and it could mean the end of her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now😊💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 30, 2017

The Teen Mom OG star has a rocky relationship with Baier to say the least, so a recent tweet sparked fan reactions that a break-up was imminent.

“Ready to move forward and be the woman I’ve always strived to be with no one holding me back!! New beginning starts now,” Portwood tweeted on May 30, adding a smile and heart emoji.

While this can be interpreted a variety of ways, it sure does call the MTV reality show stars’ relationship into question. Baier insisted the couple was still planning on getting married. Portwood also claimed while filming the Teen Mom OG reunion that the two are working on their “issues” together, and she thinks they will be “back on track” soon.

Regardless of the couple’s true standing at the moment, Portwood’s followers were supportive of Portwood in replies and urged her to end her relationship with Baier.

I’m not sure what happened…if anything but hope ur ok! You have showed us women how to be strong&fight for what you want! Keep ur head up❤ — Samantha D (@SaS_Pranks) May 30, 2017

If you stick with Matt, you’ll never be the woman you strive to be. I hope you realize that before anymore damage is done. He’s bad for you. — Will (@Willittolife) May 30, 2017

“I’m not sure what happened…if anything but hope ur ok! You have showed us women how to be strong&fight for what you want! Keep ur head up,” one user tweeted. Portwood seemed to appreciate the sentiment, as she retweeted the message.

“If you stick with Matt, you’ll never be the woman you strive to be. I hope you realize that before anymore damage is done. He’s bad for you,” another user said. While Portwood didn’t acknowledge the tweet, her fans did. More than 350 of them liked the message and support the sentiment.

Numerous users shared similar thoughts, saying they hope she “kicked Matt to the curb” and they hope he is “no longer an option.”

The couple has been in the news a ton as of late. They were reportedly offered to film a sex tape together, which stirred up controversy from their Teen Mom castmates. Portwood also had Baier take a lie detector test and shared the results online for all to see.