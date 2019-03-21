New Details Released on Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ Reported Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

New details have been released on Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’ reported girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

A source close to the couple spoke with PEOPLE and revealed that Sanchez has a great personality and a very energetic attitude.

“Lauren has a really bubbly personality and likes to have fun and go out. She’s very social — always has been and always will be,” the insider said of the ex-news anchor turned helicopter pilot. “She’s the kind of person who at 49 will still grab a group of girlfriends and helicopter to the desert for a weekend at Coachella.”

“On the face of it, she seems like the polar opposite of Bezos, but maybe that’s why he was so drawn to her,” the source added. “She’s got an uncanny ability to make people do anything — she’s very persuasive — both intentionally and unintentionally.”

Bezos and Sanchez have not announced that they are officially a couple, but they have been seen out together over the last several months, with both in the early stages of divorce from their current spouses.

Sanchez is divorcing Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell (pictured above alongside Sanchez and Bezos) — whom she has been married to for 13 years, and Bezos and his soon-to-be-ex-wife MacKenzie — who have been together for 25 years — also revealed that they are ending their marriage.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” Bezos and MacKenzie said in a joint statement. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends,” the joint statement concluded.

Shortly after news of the Bezos’ divorce became public, rumors began to swirl that he had been cheating on MacKenzie. He quickly had his legal team respond to these accusations by threatening legal action.

Bezos claimed that he “supports journalistic efforts and does not intend to discourage reporting about him,” but asserted that he never cheated on MacKenzie.