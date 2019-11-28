AMAs 2019: Shania Twain Makes Rare Appearance With Husband Frederic Thiebaud Years After Husband Left Her for Frederic’s Wife

Despite being married since 2011, Shania Twain has rarely been seen with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. That all changed at the American Music Awards this past Sunday when the Canadian singer was spotted arm-in-arm with her spouse of almost nine years. As noted by The Daily Mail, there’s an interesting history between Twain and her Nestle executive husband that pre-dates their courtship.

From 1993 through 2010, Twain was previously married to songwriter Robert John Lange, better known by his nickname, Mutt. Their marriage ended after Lange had been having an affair with Marie-Anne Thiébaud, who was Frédéric’s wife at the time — as well as Twain’s personal secretary and confidante.

Both Twain and Thiébaud started consoling each other through their mutual heartbreak. Eventually, that turned into a romance of their own, and they announced their engagement on Dec. 20, 2010, before marrying on New Year’s Day just under two weeks later.

While the two appeared to be living it up while seated together in the crowd, Twain took the stage to deliver a knockout performance, which featured a medley of her own songs as well as a few covers. Before getting into a few of her own hit songs, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” “Any Man Of Mine,” and “You’re Still The One,” the native Canadian also took on Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” and even rapped a bit of the Drake tune “God’s Plan.”

It was a move that was surprising (and a bit confusing) for fans, at least at first. However, after starting with a batch of slower covers, Twain gradually ratcheted up the energy throughout her eight-minute set. Post Malone himself was in the crowd dancing and singing along to her performance.

Earlier in the evening, there were also some rumblings that Twain may have taken a veiled shot at the “Shake It Off” singer, saying “you don’t have to be beautiful to be a star.” However, the video cut off the full quote, where she can be heard saying, “you don’t have to be beautiful to be a star, but she carries her beauty with so much grace, without flaunting it.”

She also referred to the pop superstar as a “badass woman,” and later shared a photo of the two on her Instagram.