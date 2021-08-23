Amanda Seyfried Shares Tribute to 'Wonderful' Late 'Big Love' Co-Star Bill Paxton

✖

Amanda Seyfried is continuing to remember her Big Love co-tar Bill Paxton. More than four years after his death at the age of 61, the Mamma Mia! star shared a heartwarming and emotional post reflecting on the time they spent together on the beloved HBO drama after she recently came across a photo of herself and Paxton, who played her on-screen father.

In a post that began with "Bill and me," Seyfried shared a throwback photo of herself and Paxton on-set of Big Love. Seyfried explained that she stumbled across the photo as she was "sorting through the thousands of photos I've packed away over the years," and while doing so has been "mostly fun," she said that "every once in a while I find one that brings me to my knees." She went on to reflect on her time spent with Paxton, writing, "I got so lucky to know this man and feel his bright, warm light so often while playing his daughter on Big Love. He was wonderful and so deeply loved and I miss him."

Paxton and Seyfried co-starred on the polygamy drama from 2006 to 2011. In the series, Paxton starred as Bill Hendrickson, the patriarch of a fundamentalist polygamist Mormon family. Seyfried starred as Hendrickson's oldest daughter. Big Love also starred Jeanne Tripplehorn, Chloë Sevigny, and Ginnifer Goodwin as Hendrickson's wife, with other cast members including Ellen Burstyn, Philip Baker Hall, Aaron Paul, Harry Dean Stanton, and Bruce Dean. The series had been a massive success and even earned an Outstanding Drama Series Emmy nomination in its third season. Along with Big Love, Paxton's other credits included Aliens, True Lies, The Terminator, Twister, Titanic and Edge of Tomorrow, among several more.

The beloved actor passed away on Feb. 25, 2017, of a stroke just 11 days after a surgery to replace his aortic valve and repair an aortic aneurysm. Following his death, Seyfried remembered Paxton as "an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career." In a statement to PEOPLE, she said Paxton was "incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss."

In the years since his passing, those who worked with Paxton have continued to pay their respects. Shortly after Seyfried paid tribute to Paxton on Friday, The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared his own tribute when sharing a throwback photo of himself and Paxton on the set of the Texas Rising miniseries, which first premiered in 2015. Morgan said he has "never known anyone quite like Bill. Never will."