Amanda Kloots Shares Her Best Fitness Advice, Reveals Her 'Silent Heroes' (Exclusive)

Amanda Kloots is all about living a healthy lifestyle. And while staying in shape is not easy, The Talk host makes sure she enjoys her workouts every day. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Kloots who is working with Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel to help caregivers be active. And when asked about her best workout advice for those who are looking to get in shape, Kloots explained why she partnered with Voltaren.

"Their brand's purpose is the joy of movement. And what I always say is that working out is not a chore," Kloots exclusively told PopCulture. "It's a privilege. And you just have to find what makes you happy. So I'm not a runner. I don't like running. So I would never choose my workout to be a running workout, because that really would, I would put that off every second of the day. I'd be like, 'I don't want to go to that. I don't want to go to that.' But dancing or boxing or playing tennis, I love those things. So I look forward to that. So find your joy, find what movement makes you joyful. And then working out isn't a chore. It's something you change your day to do. It's something you look forward to do. It makes you happy, it makes you smile, find a workout that brings you joy."

As Kloots mentioned, dancing is something she loves to do in terms of working out. But the 41-year-old does other workouts that make her happy. "I dance every Monday night," she said. "That was a New Year's resolution for myself. I love to dance. I try to do something different every day. I love to box. I love to play tennis. I love jumping rope, of course. I love going to take class, a fitness class. Yesterday I was at a boot camp class. I hope today I can be at another class. I love going to a class. That's my hour of self-care. It's what I do to fill my cup as a single mom. I need to go, even though I'm a fitness professional, I love going to take a class, have somebody else tell me what to do, have music playing, get kind of lost in a community, in a crowd and work hard."

Along with what Kloots does to stay in shape. She created a three-part exercise regime for those who provide care for family members and loved ones, which accounts for more than 53 million Americans. Kloots is happy to work with Voltaren to help those who do a lot for people in need.

"I am so excited about this partnership because I truly believe that caregivers are little silent heroes in our world, and they oftentimes don't get the credit that they deserve," Kloots explained. "But not only that, they put themselves on the back burner and they don't give themselves enough time in their day to take care of themselves. And if they don't fill their cup, how can they be the best person and version for the person that they're caring for? Be it a child or an elderly person, a friend.

"And it takes a toll on their bodies. Even if you're just helping somebody with their groceries or constantly in their house cleaning or lifting or helping them in and out of chairs or couches or beds or pushing a wheelchair, it's a lot of physical demands on a caregiver's body. So I was just really excited to partner with Voltaren, and it's a trusted brand I've used in the past. And so I just thought this is a great campaign to help caregivers on a daily basis, be able to have time in their day to do easy low-impact exercises to help strengthen their bodies."