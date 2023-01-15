Amanda Kloots Reveals Death of Mother-in-Law

Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero. As E! News noted, Kloots shared the sad news about Lesley's passing on Friday via Instagram. Her death comes over two years after her son and Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died from complications caused by COVID-19.

Kloots posted several photos of her mother-in-law on Instagram, including a few of Lesley with her son, Elvis. The Talk co-host began her caption by writing that her heart was "broken" after hearing of Lesley's passing. As Kloots explained, she and Lesley formed an incredibly tight bond when Nick was battling COVID-19. She wrote, "Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved. We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night." Kloots continued, "She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life."

Kloots then went on to reflect on the relationship that Nick and Lesley shared, saying that the pair were very close. The Fit For Christmas star wrote, "He talked to her pretty much every day. He called her "momsie". Their relationship was one of the first things that I loved about Nick. I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond. Nick always encouraged Lesley's passion to be an artist." The talk show host described how Nick encouraged his mother to pursue her passion even further following the death of her husband and that she eventually started a business "selling her paintings all over the world."

"This one is hard for me," Kloots continued. "I don't know how to make sense of it, there actually isn't a way. It is not fair. This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief. My heart goes out to the Cordero family, literally the strongest family I know. I'm honored to know them, love them, and call them my brother and sister." She wrote that her "hope" is that Lesley is with Nick and her late husband, Eduardo, and that she is finally at "peace" after a very difficult six years. Kloots ended her message by writing about how much she'll miss Lesley, writing that she'll always have love for her mom.