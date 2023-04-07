Amanda Kloots Regrets Final Time With Husband Nick Cordero at the Hospital 3 Years Ago

Amanda Kloots has opened up about the death of her husband, actor Nick Cordero, and shared that she regrets how she left him at the hospital three years ago. On Thursday, The Talk co-host shared a photo of Cordero with their now-3-year-old son, Elvis. In the caption, Kloots wrote, "Three years ago today we took Nick to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai. March 30, 2020 is a day that is engrained in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband."

She continued, "There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them. If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss. If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him "I love you" one million times." Kloots then added, "I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I'd pick him up in two hours. I've learned to say different goodbyes. I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible." Finally, she concluded her message, "Live and love to the fullest."

Cordero passed away in July 2020, after being hospitalized with Covid-19 just four months prior. In a statement on his passing, Kloots wrote in an Instagram post, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.

She added, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Kloots then went on to thank Codero's primary physician, writing, "To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You're a diamond in the rough."

She concluded her statement: "I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, 'Live Your Life.' We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man."