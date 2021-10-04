Natalie Morales Joins ‘The Talk’ as Permanent Co-Host Following NBC Exit

Natalie Morales is officially joining The Talk as a permanent co-host. After reports circulated last week that Morales would be joining the Emmy-winning daytime show, the change was publicly announced during Monday’s episode of the CBS series. Morales will join co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

Morales previously was the West Coast anchor of NBC News’ TODAY, a correspondent for Dateline NBC, and the anchor of Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales. Friday, the journalist announced she was leaving NBC News after 22 years, citing an unspecified new opportunity that appears now to have been The Talk position. Morales will continue to appear on Dateline through the end of the year.

JUST ANNOUNCED! #TheTalk welcomes @nmoralestv as a new host beginning Monday, October 11 for Season 12! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/nWNQbHrxMY — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) October 4, 2021

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Natalie Morales join The Talk family,” said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, as per Deadline. “We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel. Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience.”

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk,” added Morales of being brought on as the newest panelist. “I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days’ topics, and I can’t wait to get going.”

The Talk has had almost a full panel shakeup over the past several months, following the exits of Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth and Sharon Osbourne. Both Inaba and Welteroth exited the show in August, and Osbourne was fired in March after sparking backlash for comments she made to Underwood while defending friend Piers Morgan’s treatment of Meghan Markle. The Talk debuted its 12th season on Sept. 13 and airs weekdays on CBS.