Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Reflects on 'Blue Bloods' Actor's ER Check-In 1 Year Later

✖

Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots took to Instagram to recall the last day she saw her husband after he had fallen ill to COVID-19 and later died. The Blue Bloods actor battled with the virus for months on end, and as the resulting side effects, he passed away in July 2020. In a lengthy caption, tagged with a video, Kloots is remembering the last moment she spoke to her husband, noting she wasn't even able to hug or kiss him since he was visibly ill.

"March 30, 2020 Elvis and I drove Nick to the emergency room at Cedar Sinai. with Covid restrictions in place, we didn't know which entrance was even open, so I left him on the corner," she started to explain. "We didn't hug. We didn't kiss goodbye. We couldn't. It was clear he was sick with something and we couldn't take any risks. I don't even know if he said bye to Elvis or if we said, 'I love you.' I told him I'd stay nearby and to call me when he's done. We walked to The Grove to kill time. We thought it would be a couple hours."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots)

"That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick," she continued. Cordero died at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife, who he wed in September 2017, and their son, Elvis. The two met while working on the 2014 musical Blues Over Broadway, which earned the late actor a Tony nomination. In her video that she posted to Instagram in remembrance of that tragic day, she sounded hopeful that everything would be okay.

"My heart breaks today," she said in her post. "I wish I could go back in time, run to him as he was walking away, grab him, kiss him and hold him in my arms. On April 1, he went on the ventilator and I never spoke to him again." She then added a piece of encouragement for those who have struggled through a similar situation. "To anyone, who like me, that dropped their person off at the hospital never to really 'see' them again, I'm thinking and praying for you today. This day is just hard, there's no other way to say it."

She ended with, "@mariashriver wrote yesterday, 'Rather than mourning what was, let me us this time as a chance to reflect on how we can make things better than the way they were before.' We've come far in a year with what we know about treating and preventing this virus. Do your part, continue doing your part. For Nick and every COVID patient that didn't make it home."