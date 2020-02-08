Amanda Bynes Shows off New Selfie With Face Tattoo, Possibly Teases New College Plans

Amanda Bynes posted a new selfie on Instagram this weekend, drawing a lot of questions from fans. The actress had a heart outlined on one cheek, which looked like it could have been a real permanent tattoo. She also wore a T-shirt from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, possibly teasing her future education plans.

Bynes is known for for acting impulsively and taking drastic steps to stand out, though she has slowed things down in recent years. Still, when she wore a small black heart shape on her left cheekbone on Friday, many could not help but wonder if it was permanent — especially since it was the designs second appearance.

Bynes had commenting disabled on her post, so fans were not able to ask her directly or weigh in on the platform. Of course, they simply took to Twitter to discuss the design among themselves.

“Oh my lanta, Amanda Bynes tattooed her face… I’m so concerned about her mental health,” one person tweeted.

Responses to Bynes’ apparent tattoo ranged from “really bad” to “wonky,” without much room in between. A few people expressed concern for her mental health, as Bynes has a history of disordered behavior.

Bynes first showed off the heart design in a selfie on Dec. 30, which also had the comments disabled. At the time, the heart did appear to be slightly raised and red, but it could also have been drawn on with eyeliner or some other temporary method. However, now that it has appeared again five weeks later, many fans are assuming it is real.

Meanwhile, Bynes’ T-shirt bears the logo for California State Polytechnic University in Pomona, California, perhaps indicating that she intends to continue her education. Bynes posted a photo of herself in a cap and gown in December, writing that she was at “graduation” from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in L.A.

Around the same time, Entertainment Tonight reported that Bynes had checked herself out of a sober living facility, and was looking for a more permanent arrangement. Bynes is still under a conservatorship with her parents, but plans on seeking more independence.

Back in November of 2018, Bynes gave an interview with Paper Magazine expressing some new-found clarity in her life. She seemed to be in a good place.

“Those days of experimenting [with substances] are long over. I’m not sad about it and I don’t miss it because I really feel ashamed of how those substances made me act,” Bynes said at the time. “When I was off of them, I was completely back to normal and immediately realized what I had done — it was like an alien had literally invaded my body. That is such a strange feeling.”

However, the interview reportedly triggered a bit of backslide for Bynes, who checked into a rehab facility in January of 2019. Since then, she has not given the press an update on her condition.