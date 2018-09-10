Amanda Bynes Shares Rare Selfie in Apparent Social Media Comeback

Is Amanda Bynes making a comeback? The former child star has been more active on social media as of late, compared to her mostly dormant status from past months and years.

The 32-year-old actress shared a glowing selfie on Sunday night from a car. In the photo, she wears her blonde hair tied up in a top knot and smiles for the camera in a button down shirt from behind her buckled seatbelt. Although the photo’s caption consisted of simply a hearts emoji, that didn’t stop fans from reacting to the rare post.

“Love you!” one person responded to the photo, to which another wrote, “She looks great!”

“We all missed you so much,” another fan wrote.

“YOU LOOK STUNNING!!!!!!” someone said.

The selfie is just the latest in Bynes’ new social media presence as of late. Friday, she shared another rare tweet dedicated to a memory with rapper Mac Miller, who died from a reported apparent overdose earlier that day.

“I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac,” Bynes wrote, alongside a screenshot of an old Twitter exchange between the two.

“[Amanda Bynes] Follow me, I’ll take you to the promised land baby girl,” Miller wrote in the old tweet from 2013.

“[Mac Miller] You should come with me everywhere,” she replied at the time.

I only got to know you a little bit, but you were such a sweet guy. Rest in Peace Mac. pic.twitter.com/DgwJuKiX3W — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 8, 2018

The screen cap of her conversation with Miller was her second tweet that week, the first being a new photo with Hairspray producer Neil Meron. That message was her first since Feb. 10, when she shared a photo of a dinner with friends.

Prior to her February tweet, her only tweets before that came in April and February 2017.

Her renewed social media presence comes a few weeks after The Blast reported that her conservatorship was extended two more years until August 2020. Legal documents were reportedly filed in August making the request official that her mother, Lynn, is her conservator, meaning she makes decisions about Bynes’ health and medical issues.

The extended conservatorship, which began in 2014, came after Bynes regained control over her own finances in 2017. The former Nickelodeon darling is also on track to graduate from fashion school in Encino, California by December. Her lawyer said last year that she was fielding several acting offers; her last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone.

Bynes has largely remained out of the public eye for the last several years after suffering a highly-publicized meltdown starting in 2012. At one point, she was sharing concerning social media posts, like the tweet that said she wanted rapper Drake to “murder my vagina.”

But her recent posts and rare interviews suggest she has recovered well from her mental health struggles. In an interview done last year, she told The Lowdown‘s Diana Madison that she misses acting.

“I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it, in the future. That’s what I hope.”