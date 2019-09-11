Amanda Bynes Returns to Instagram With Bright New Pink Hair

It’s been a while since Amanda Bynes was regularly active on social media, but today the What I Like About You star returned to Instagram and debuted a new bright pink hairstyle. The actress shared the selfie on her new account, @amandabynesreal, and in addition to her new hair color, the photo reveals how Bynes now has her nose pierced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Sep 10, 2019 at 11:20am PDT

Fans of the former All That star have since started following her and commenting on the photo, with one person saying, “The queen has returned!”

“We have been waiting for your return. We love yooooou,” someone else wrote.

“Welcome to Instagram!” another person exclaimed. “Sending you lots of love!!”

Bynes was a beloved child star who evolved into a A-list comedic actress in in her teen and young adult years, but substance abuse issues cause her to spiral into depression and her mental and emotional issues became something she could no longer avoid.

In an 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Bynes spoke about seeing herself on screen in 2010s Easy A, explaining that it she had a very different perception of herself than other viewers.

“I literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it,” she said.

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me,” Bynes went on to say. “I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things.”

“I saw it and I was convinced that I should never be on camera again and I officially retired on Twitter, which was, you know, also stupid,” she continued. “If I was going to retire [the right way], I should’ve done it in a press statement — but I did it on Twitter. Real classy! But, you know, I was high and I was like, ‘You know what? I am so over this’ so I just did it. But it was really foolish and I see that now. I was young and stupid.”

After leaving acting behind, Bynes began attending the Los Angeles-based Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She graduated from the institution earlier this summer.

Photo Credit: Getty Images