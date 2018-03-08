Amanda Bynes Sports Casual Figure in Rare Public Outing

Actress Amanda Bynes made a rare public appearance on Monday, sporting a casual look in downtown Los Angeles with her life coach Joy Stevens.

The photo, which you can see here, caught Bynes as she continues her studying a the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Bynes’ legal team announced back in December that the former Nickelodeon child star was planning on making a return to acting in 2018.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” her lawyer told Page Six. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

Bynes hasn’t had a acting role since she starred opposite Emma Stone in the 2010 comedy Easy A.

In the years that followed, Bynes was forced to sober up after a hit-and-run and DUI in 2012, was arrested for throwing a bong out of a Manhattan apartment window in 2013 and was arrested for a separate DUI in 2014 that put her on probation until February 2017.

After a four-year drought, Bynes was seen for the first time publicly in June of last year.

Bynes also popped up on social in February with her first tweet in over a year, where she took a photo of herself along with friends at a restaurant.

Bynes found her stardom as a child actor, starring in All That from 1996-2000 and hosting her own comedy sketch show The Amanda Show from 1999-2002. She went on to have a number of television guest roles in shows like Blue’s Clues, The Nightmare Room and Rugrats before earning a leading role on the comedy What I Like About You from 2002-06.

Her film career kicked off in 2002 in the Frankie Muniz comedy Big Fat Liar, and went on to star in films like What a Girl Wants, Robots, She’s the Man and Hairspray.

In an interview with blogger Diana Madison in June, Bynes said she wanted to focus on television roles in her acting return.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

Bynes finally gained control over her finances in June 2017. Prior to that, her mother filed for conservatorship in 2013.